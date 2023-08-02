Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Natera were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,181.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,038 over the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

