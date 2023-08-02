New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $87.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.