New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $87.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 2,225,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 777,365 shares.The stock last traded at $84.00 and had previously closed at $83.98.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $187,770.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,780.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $187,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,780.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 104.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 489,634 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,695,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

