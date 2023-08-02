New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $87.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 2,225,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 777,365 shares.The stock last traded at $84.00 and had previously closed at $83.98.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $187,770.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,780.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $187,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,780.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 104.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 489,634 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,695,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

