New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

NYCB opened at $13.61 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

