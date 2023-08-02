New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 19,199 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,339,205 shares of company stock worth $220,973,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

