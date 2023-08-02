New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 34,351 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social Price Performance

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

