New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

