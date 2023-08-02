New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 25,213 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Boston Partners grew its stake in Valvoline by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,256.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 681,473 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Valvoline stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

