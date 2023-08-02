New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $350,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NI opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

