New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

