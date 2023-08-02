New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

