New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
QRVO stock opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
