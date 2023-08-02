New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $9,743,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 968,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 499,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

OI opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

