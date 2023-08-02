New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $33,441,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,075,000 after acquiring an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 536,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 127,420 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity

Onto Innovation Price Performance

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ONTO opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $126.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

