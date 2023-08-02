New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.6% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

NYSE DT opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

