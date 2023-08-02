New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $122.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.19 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

