New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

