New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.14 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 201.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 151.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $166.07 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.18 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.