New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.34 Million Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,724,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLY opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 482.76%.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

