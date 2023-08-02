New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

