New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.