New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.72 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

