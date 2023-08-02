New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.86 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCI opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

