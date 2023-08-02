New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Price Performance

OIS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.34 million, a P/E ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Oil States International had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

