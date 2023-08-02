New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.