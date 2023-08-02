New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,956,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,564,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.