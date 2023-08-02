New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,102 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Banner by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Banner Price Performance

Banner Announces Dividend

BANR stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,980 shares of company stock valued at $89,792 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.