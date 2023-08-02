New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 43,375 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 98,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

