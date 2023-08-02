New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 46,613 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $41,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 631,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after acquiring an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

