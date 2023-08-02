New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

