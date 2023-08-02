New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

