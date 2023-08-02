New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,026 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $88,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $18,349,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morningstar Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $227.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 430.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $261.16.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 283.02%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.