New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,157 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,424.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,300.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,024.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,457.98.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

