New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 125,242 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Azenta were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

