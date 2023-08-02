New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,731 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 83.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

