New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,900 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

Steelcase Stock Performance

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

