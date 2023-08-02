New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,425 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

CRL opened at $209.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $211.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

