New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,097 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

