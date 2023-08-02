New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,328 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

