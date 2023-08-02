New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,904 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,071 shares of company stock worth $29,304,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

