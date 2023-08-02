New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,062 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,062 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CG opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

