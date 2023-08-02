New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,957 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,436.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Agilysys by 1,134.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 172.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $88.16.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

