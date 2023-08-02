New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,529 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

