New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,422 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Masimo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.86. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

