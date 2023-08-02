New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 430 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.