New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,992 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,992 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $58,792,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,654,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,673,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $926,854. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.