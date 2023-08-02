New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,235 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

