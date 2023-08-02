New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,947 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ingevity by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 433,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ingevity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 6,613.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 872,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

