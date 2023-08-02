New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,615 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,473 shares of the software’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,608 shares of company stock worth $19,998,751. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.93, a PEG ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

