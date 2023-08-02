New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

